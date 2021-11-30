There are problems with the computing giant, as 30 companies in the European Union are suing Microsoft for a monopoly.

The Nextcloud company is the one that commands the other 29 in a mission complicated by the magnitude of the company they face, but they hope to win the lawsuit against Microsoft for a monopoly.

What is the main reason for this lawsuit?

Windows integrated the different softwares into its operating systems 10 and 11 so that users did not have to search for or contract those services with a third party.

Microsoft’s monopoly lawsuit focuses on the complaint about having an advantageous position over other companies, as well as its aggressive way of including them.

This situation that occurs in Windows is already a formal complaint to the European Union and that Microsoft will have to do something to dismiss it.

A secret deal: the reason Windows can’t be installed on Macs with M1

Nextcloud ensures that the fact of forcing users to leave their data through a registry causes Microsoft to limit the choice of the person who uses its operating system.

This demand to Microsoft for monopoly is also generated by creating unfair barriers for other companies that seek to have free competition against Windows.

One of the data that the plaintiffs have is that Microsoft grew 66% in Europe, while local providers fell from having 26% to only 16%.

Microsoft’s demand for a monopoly exists because of the dominant position, since Windows favoring its own services is not illegal in the old continent, but everything has a limit.

It is not the first time that Microsoft has been sued or attacked for its monopoly, since with Internet Explorer they forced every user to use it over others.

We will be attentive to what may happen, but it is not the best position for Microsoft, which constantly seeks to clean its image before the public and users in general.