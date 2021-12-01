The chemotherapy, radiation therapy and, in some cases, surgery are the most effective strategies we currently have to treat cancer. However, when it occurs metastasis, your job becomes much more complicated. That is why scientists have long been searching for a cancer drug able to prevent this from occurring spread of tumor cells by the body.

There have been advances in this regard; but, unfortunately, there is still a long way to go before it reaches the humans a really effective one. It is necessary to go step by step and celebrate the small wins in mice; that, even though they are still distant from humans, are a breath of hope in cancer research.

This is the case of the drug that has just been presented in a study of Nature Cancer a team of scientists from the Princeton University. They have tested it only in rodents and human tissue grown in the laboratory. However, the results have been so encouraging that they hope to start clinical trials with people in a period of two or three years. Much later than we would like, yes, but at least it is a step forward on the rocky road to obtaining an anticancer drug.

A long investigation

This latest study is the result of more than fifteen years of research, which began with the discovery of a key gene in the development of metastases.

Its about methadherin gene, or MTDH. This gene, discovered in 2004, encodes a protein related to the metastatic breast cancer. That is, it has the instructions for this protein to be synthesized.

Initially it was investigated in breast cancer, but it seems to be applicable to other tumors, such as those of the prostate, lung and liver

Initially this was the only thing that was known. However, over the years, little by little new pieces of the puzzle have been found that could lead to the development of a cancer drug with metastasis.

The first was found in 2009, when a biologist named Yibin kang, found that amplification of this gene occurred in about a third of breast tumors. That is, many copies were generated. What does that mean? That the cells had more instructions to make this protein involved in the metastasis, so that their levels increased dramatically. The result was more metastasis, but also increased resistance to chemotherapy. It was clear that there was a target to direct a potential cancer drug. But you had to find how to do it.

It seemed that MTDH had to be prevented from doing its job. The problem is that often a gene does not have a single function. It could be that it was also involved in some characteristic necessary for the healthy development of an organism. If so, you couldn’t just send a battalion against him.

To know, genetically modified mice so they didn’t have this gene. And, curiously, his development was totally normal. They grew no health problems and, when someone developed cancer, they appeared far fewer tumors and none of them developed metastases. This applied to breast cancer, as anticipated, but also prostate, lung, liver and colorectal, among others. They already had a goal. They could move on to the next step. How could they attack him?

Closer to the metastatic cancer drug

Sometimes the harmful effects of a protein are triggered after its interaction with other proteins. Therefore, these scientists analyzed the crystal structure of the protein encoding MTDH. This is used to see what its shape is and visualize it as a puzzle piece, so that it is easier to find another protein that matches it.

They saw that it had finger-like structures, which fit perfectly into the holes in the surface of another protein, called SND1. They already had the two pieces that fit together. Now, they just needed to look for an alternate part that would fit SND1, preventing MTDH from being able to do so. Thus, it could not carry out its function. That would be the cancer drug they were looking for.

As explained in New Atlas, spent two years testing different molecules, until they finally came up with one that fit perfectly with SND1. They tested it in mice and found that the results were comparable to the study in which mice were grown without MTDH: fewer tumors and inhibition of metastasis.

Photo by Braňo on Unsplash

An alarm signal

In this study, the team, again led by Yibin kang, has also shown what the MTDH functions when interacting with SDN1. For one, it helps tumor cells to endure the effects of chemotherapy. For another, remove the alarm signal emitted by the affected organs for the immune system to attack the tumor.

MTDH eliminates the alarm signal with which the affected organs attract the immune system

So what this cancer drug does is reactivate the alarm, so that it is our own defense system that is directed against tumor cells.

So far, the results in mice have been very positive. But, of course, we cannot fly the bells until we see if they are extrapolated to humans. And that is something that, unfortunately, we will not see for another two if everything goes according to plan. Unfortunately this is a slow process, but this is how the real fight against cancer works.

And it is that only what happens in laboratories can be considered as a battle against disease. The people who suffer from it are not fighters. They do not win if they are cured or lose if they die. Neither is it a pulse or a fight. They are not doing worse if they are sad or if they do not face the disease with enough positivity, because they are not to blame for anything. If we really want to talk about fighting cancer, we should be concerned that the scientists who are researching it have enough funding to do so. Because, if one day we win this war, they will be the ones who have won it.