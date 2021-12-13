After several weeks of rumors regarding the future of actress Letitia Wright and her participation in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there is clarity about it. Wright’s alleged dissociation from the Marvel Cinematic Universe project has been officially denied.

The death of Chadwick Boseman brought with it multiple doubts in relation to the saga of films inspired by the character he played, Black Panther. So far, his role will not be covered by another actor. On the contrary, several productions have already paid tributes to Boseman, such as the one that occurred in an episode dedicated to him during What would happen if…? The space and legacy of T’Challa is safe. But nevertheless, Letitia Wright may take over as protector of the kingdom. This remains to be seen.

She plays Shuri, the tech arm, the most creative mind within Wakanda and Black Panther’s sister. What happened during these months? First, during September of this year, the actress suffered an injury while on set. Still recovering. Second, Wright has stated that he does not want to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a decision that in the American context and in other nations where the racial agenda is open has multiple ramifications. Those were the main reasons for doubting his participation in the film.

Letitia Wright, Black Panther and the rumors

Given the rigidity of health policies in this pandemic context, production lapses have been delayed or delayed within the industry. In the case of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever We must take into account the death of Chadwick Boseman, to which the aforementioned events and the appearance of COVID-19 would later be added. So things, Letitia Wright was the most representative face in that story.

The rumor about his absence conditioned part of the story and also put the rest of the franchise and related projects on hold, as part of the integrations that Disney and Marvel usually carry out.

The possible absence of Letitia Wright escalated to such an extent that the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom began to suggest the names of different actresses who could suggest her. A compilation of the portal We got this covered grouped those comments, putting together a sample of references with the following actresses: Shaina West, Marsai Martin and Kiki Layne. However, in case any of them join later, it will not be occupying the role of Shuri.

The clarifications of Letitia wright

According to information from The Hollywood Reporter, Letitia Wright will not leave the project Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The twists and turns in relation to her participation are not new considering that already in October the actress had to come out to deny the previous rumors, related to her decision on vaccines against COVID-19. At the time he said: “Regarding the information about my conduct on the set of Black Panther 2, I honestly affirm that they are completely false.”

During the month of November, a spokesperson authorized by the artist stated that “Letitia has been recovering in London since September of injuries sustained on the set of Black panther 2 and expects to return to work in early 2022 “, according to the portal CBR. The injuries referred to are a shoulder fracture and another contusion.

If nothing goes out of schedule, most likely the next movie about Black panther opens next November 11, 2022.