The fight against pirated IPTV it continues to claim new victims. These types of services do not usually last long in operation, since as soon as they start to gain a significant number of users, they quickly attract the attention of the authorities. Now, close a new service and they warn their users not to hack.
Two people have been arrested in Leicestershire (United Kingdom) for offering illegal streaming via IPTV. The Police carried out a raid on a house in Oadby yesterday, where they arrested a 33-year-old man already one 48 year old woman. Both are considered the main suspects of running this pirated IPTV service.
The two managers of the pirate IPTV service arrested
Both have been put in release with charges after the arrest, but in the process the police have seized all the material that was used to carry out the illegal activity. After that, the Police proceeded to close the service to prevent users from continuing to illegally access the content.
Before closing it, the agents introduced a image with a text that the users received on their screens, and in which they were alerted not to continue using pirate services They do not pay the owners of the rights in exchange for their issuance.
These types of messages demonstrate how dangerous it is to access these services, since now all user data is in the hands of the Police. Even if users have not given their real name, the Police could go to the bank or payment system used by judicial means to give them the real data of the person who made the payment. With this, they can identify users and fine them as recipients of stolen merchandise.
They will continue to pursue these types of activities
Detective Aaron Horn of the Leicestershire Cybercrime Unit member wanted to take the opportunity to remind users that providing or accessing copyrighted material through pirated IPTV services is illegal, and that they can carry Economic sanctions, and even having to reach sit in front of a judge.
In addition, users must be aware that they are giving money directly to criminals, and that the owners of those rights are not receiving any money in return. For this reason, they have announced that they will continue to collaborate with copyright protection associations to prosecute those who carry out this activity.