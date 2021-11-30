Two people have been arrested in Leicestershire (United Kingdom) for offering illegal streaming via IPTV. The Police carried out a raid on a house in Oadby yesterday, where they arrested a 33-year-old man already one 48 year old woman. Both are considered the main suspects of running this pirated IPTV service.

The two managers of the pirate IPTV service arrested

Both have been put in release with charges after the arrest, but in the process the police have seized all the material that was used to carry out the illegal activity. After that, the Police proceeded to close the service to prevent users from continuing to illegally access the content.

Before closing it, the agents introduced a image with a text that the users received on their screens, and in which they were alerted not to continue using pirate services They do not pay the owners of the rights in exchange for their issuance.