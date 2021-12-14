The raid has been carried out by agents of the Worcester Trading Standards with the help of the West Mercia Police after a complaint from the FACT and BT. Agents visited two addresses in Worcester, and seized equipment related to the broadcast of content through Pirate IPTV.

They had objects of high value signed by athletes

As soon as they entered the house, the agents realized that the activity they were carrying out was very lucrative, since they found 15 objects signed by athletesincluding framed jerseys, boots and boxing gloves valued at more than 12,000 euros. The service was dedicated to offering, above all, movies, series and sports contentsuch as soccer, boxing, and motorsports.

Those who operated this service had received several notices to stop offering pirated IPTV, but despite knowing that they had been identified, they ignored it. Therefore, the FACT referred the investigation to the Government Agency Intelligence Network, which is part of the Regional Organized Crime Unit to start the investigation.