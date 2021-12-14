The Pirate IPTV a new victim has been claimed. The platforms that offer this type of services are under the crosshairs of the anti-piracy associations and the police in dozens of countries. The United Kingdom is one of the countries that suffers the most from this scourge, and now a new service has closed after a raid carried out today.
The raid has been carried out by agents of the Worcester Trading Standards with the help of the West Mercia Police after a complaint from the FACT and BT. Agents visited two addresses in Worcester, and seized equipment related to the broadcast of content through Pirate IPTV.
They had objects of high value signed by athletes
As soon as they entered the house, the agents realized that the activity they were carrying out was very lucrative, since they found 15 objects signed by athletesincluding framed jerseys, boots and boxing gloves valued at more than 12,000 euros. The service was dedicated to offering, above all, movies, series and sports contentsuch as soccer, boxing, and motorsports.
Those who operated this service had received several notices to stop offering pirated IPTV, but despite knowing that they had been identified, they ignored it. Therefore, the FACT referred the investigation to the Government Agency Intelligence Network, which is part of the Regional Organized Crime Unit to start the investigation.
The FACT warns: it will continue to close pirate IPTV
The FACT usually discovers this type of service in the multiple channels they use to promote them, including social media or forums, such as Reddit. After identifying them, they initiate investigations to identify those who operate it through the web hosting, CDN or services that they have contracted. When they manage to identify them, they only have to proceed to send them letters, or directly, sue them before the judge if they ignore it.
The investigation is still being carried out, so we do not know how many users the platform had, how long they had been operating, or how much money they have entered during the time they have been active. In these cases the figures are usually in the tens of thousands of euros for small services, but some come to comfortably exceed the barrier of hundreds of thousands of euros entered. Only a few platforms get to earn millions for this activity, since they are usually discovered before by the authorities, and they end up arrested and denounced as in this operation.