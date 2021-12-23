LaSalud.mx .-The process of growth and maturation of people is related to the genes inherited from the mother, father and our grandparents, and manifests itself in the best way if the diet and sanitary conditions, among other variables, are adequate, he said. Maria Elena Sáenz Faulhaber, from the Institute of Anthropological Research (IIA) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

In that sense, he explained: “Only to the extent that the country can have better economic development and the environment for children and young people is correct, will we have a healthier population”.

We know that in rural populations where health systems are deficient, we find lower heights and biological maturation in both sexes.

“If they reach a height greater than that of the parents, it means that the environment where that child grew up was appropriate”, Although he clarified that this rule is not infallible because the chronological and bone ages do not always coincide; In this way, especially in adolescence, it is common for a 12 or 13 year old boy or girl to still have a childlike body and behavior and to be shorter in height; in others, if there is a coincidence, and in some more, greater maturity is seen.

The three variables are normal since, within growth, physical or anthropometric measurements and biological maturation must be considered, which is determined by bone age, which is established based on an X-ray of the wrist and bones of the left hand (carpus ) to compare the scores according to international norms, the anthropologist Sáenz Faulhaber added.

Furthermore, there is a sexual difference between men and women; they have higher and larger dimensions. However, they reach adolescence two years before men and also finish their growth stage earlier. They, on the other hand, continue to grow and exceed them in body dimensions, he said.

Another parameter of maturation is menarche or the moment of the first menstruation, specified the university specialist. It is also considered that, if an individual grows less than one centimeter per year, it has already reached the adult stage.

Mexicans mature earlier

Based on a trilogy of studies by Sáenz Faulhaber -and before Johanna Faulhaber Kammann, who was also a researcher at the IIA and an honorary doctorate from UNAM (1996) -, conducted on middle-class children and adolescents in Mexico City, it was determined that they begin their pre-adolescence at age 10, on average.

The data on menarche also show that they mature earlier than other populations, such as the European or the United States, since the first menstruation occurs, on average, at 12.5 years. “As they mature earlier, they also stop growing earlier”.

By presenting early, young women have advanced bone maturation compared to other populations; The two events are linked and the difference in growth between 15 and 16 years is less than one centimeter.

“With these indicators we can affirm, with enough certainty, that between those ages the young Mexican women are already in an adult state or very close to being one”Said María Elena Sáenz.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of adolescence, boys have body dimensions and shorter stature than girls, they are also less biologically mature; his bone age is younger. But they continue to grow longer and some grow more than an inch a year after age 18.

Thus, a difference of up to seven centimeters can be registered between 15 and 18 years. As they enter adulthood, their average height is 1.71 meters, and “surely most have already reached their final stature”. On the other hand, in girls the average height is 1.67 meters and does not vary between adolescence and adulthood.

He explained that the premature maturation of the Mexican women could be due to a genetic issue. This is consistent with a study carried out in the Venezuelan population, where exactly the same was found. “It could be that it is a question of the Latin countries, because the menarche in populations like Argentina, is also advanced in relation to the Anglo-Saxon”.

The expert considered essential “Worry a lot about children, their diet, physical health and emotional well-being –because it has been seen that when there are psychological problems, such as depression, growth stops–, and motivate them to engage in physical activity, because all this will contribute to training healthy adults”.

More research is urgently needed

Sáenz Faulhaber stressed the importance of the new generations of anthropologists, doctors and pediatricians becoming interested in carrying out growth studies, which require resources, as well as decades of monitoring and application of the same techniques and methodologies by trained personnel so that the data are reliable and comparable with other populations.

They are needed because beyond the height that girls, boys and adolescents reach, the important thing is that they be healthy adults, a basic aspect for our development as a population, he said.

Unlike other nations and regions such as the United States and Europe, in our country there is no national study on the growth and physical maturation of the population. Those that have been done, clarified the expert, have been only local.

DZ