This same week, Microsoft surprised with the arrival of the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta globally, which has allowed thousands of users to already enjoy the multiplayer of the title developed by 343 Industries, since its beta phase resides solely and exclusively where the full title has not yet hit the market.

In relation to this, 343 Industries has already assured that it is working on solving some issues related to the experience of the title. However, that does not mean that we do not have news of the campaign, since now One of the first Halo Infinite missions has been shown in a new gameplay.

They show one of the first missions of Halo Infinite in its new gameplay of the campaign

The gameplay shared by IGN it shows us The Conservatory, one of the first missions of Halo Infinite. In this new video we have been able to take a look at some of the new weapons that we will find in the franchise.

How to Quickly Earn Experience Points in Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Battle Pass

Without going any further, we find weapons such as a shock rifle with an electric ammunition that seems to inflict more damage to the shields; the Heatwave, which shoots vertical and horizontal fire ammunition; and finally, the Cindershot, which launches explosive projectiles that bounce off the ground before exploding.

Halo Infinite will hit the market on December 8 for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC, and will be available from that same day through Xbox Game Pass.