Biometric data has become the key to access millions of electronic devices in the last decade, the problem is that hacking them is much easier than it seemed at first.

We have seen it a thousand times in the movies, the bad guy tears off the millionaire victim’s finger to gain access to his safe, which uses a highly advanced facial and finger recognition system.

The point is that while this is very spectacular (and bloody), a cybersecurity team has discovered that circumventing these security systems is much easier. All you need is a photo, glue, and Photoshop.

Kraken Security Labs, the team that conducted the research, notes that a fingerprint scanner can be hacked by using a photo of the target’s fingerprint, creating a negative in Photoshop, printing the image, and then applying some wood glue.

Based on Kraken Security Labs testing, the success rate they achieved using this technique was 80% with traditional computer equipment (smartphones, laptops, etc.).

Fortunately, this process is tedious and difficult, the engineers explain: “We encountered various obstacles and limitations related to scaling and physical properties of the material. “.

And Kraken Security Labs It is not the only security company that has realized that glue can be used to fool a fingerprint scanner. Cisco Talos published a report Deeper in April 2020 exploring various ways to circumvent this security barrier.

But, as we always have to remember when we touch on these issues, we ordinary mortals should not worry about these sophisticated hacking techniques, since we are not the target of pirates or thieves.

Despite this, knowing the security problems that these standardized measures entail in the computer world is interesting and necessary, since it will help manufacturers improve and perfect the much-demanded finger unlocking.