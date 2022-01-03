They show concept of an open world Mario and Nintendo already wants to sue

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild changed things, not just for Nintendo, but for the entire industry. Nintendo’s willingness to reinvent a major franchise resonated with fans, with a 3D open-world structure that helped bring new depth to the Zelda experience. It’s no wonder fans of Nintendo, and other game studios, are rushing to ask for similar reinventions for other franchises. A Nintendo fan recently took the initiative and created his own open world Mario game mockup that has been well received by other fans.

The design is the work of cestialAnonymous, a reddit artist who has combined a screenshot of Super Mario Odyssey with an open-world background image from Unity for their concept. The result caught the attention of fans on Mario’s subreddit, who recently voted him to the top of the community. These Mario fans made no secret that they would love for Nintendo’s upcoming 3D Super Mario Bros. game to embrace this open-world style of gameplay.

The cestialAnonymous concept art is very standard. It shows Mario walking down a dirt path in a lightly wooded area. There is grass and flowers around it, a cliff to the left, and rocks sticking out of the ground to the right. A wooded area in front of Mario draws attention, hiding what is behind. In the lower left corner is a minimap showing paths branching left and right for Mario to explore as he goes. There are also almost 10 markers on the map that indicate important places in the world.

This shows that the popularity of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is based on very basic ideas that can be applied to any other franchise. It is the idea of ​​a larger world to explore that captures the imagination and excitement of the players. The mockup doesn’t even have anything to do with Mario games, but that doesn’t matter.

Most likely, Nintendo is not going to take its Super Mario franchise in the same direction that The Legend of Zelda is taking. Nintendo fans will have what they want with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, after all. Super Mario fans seem happy with the direction of the franchise as it is, after all. The popularity of Super Mario Odyssey is undeniable.

However, at this point it’s hard to argue that “rebooting” a franchise with an open world style wouldn’t be popular regardless of its previous genre. If Nintendo released 3D open world versions of Mario, Metroid, Kirby, and even F-Zero, Nintendo fans would probably love them all and ask for more.