A player has posted Red Dead Redemption 2 time-lapse that shows the dynamic changes of the natural scenes of the game, compiling 120 hours inside the game in a clip of three minutes. Some of Red Dead Redemption 2’s strongest points are undoubtedly its vast open world and careful attention to detail, which allow for an experience of turn-of-the-century American wildlife.

Red Dead Redemption 2 takes place in five fictional states of the United States, representing the western, midwest, and southern regions of the country. The world built by Rockstar is so immersive that players can capture seemingly real moments in the wild. This is exactly what can be seen in the time-lapse of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Red Dead Redemption 2 time-lapse

Redditor GAME-LAPSE has captured the picturesque settings of Red Dead Redemption 2 in a video that shows just how awesome the game can be. The Red Dead Redemption 2 time-lapse covers 120 hours of in-game time, which translates to about four hours in real life. In time-lapse, viewers can see how the area goes through various natural phenomena, such as rain storms, fog, strong winds, etc.

The Red Dead Redemption 2 time-lapse follows other recent fan-made projects that show their admiration for the vast scenic world of Red Dead Redemption. Recently, a fan posted on YouTube a documentary on the nature of RDR2 in five parts, so creative that it forced developer Rockstar Games to post it on a blog.