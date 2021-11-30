LaSalud.mx.- The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) reinforces preventive actions in diseases such as COVID-19, influenza, diabetes, hypertension, obesity and cancer, and provides beneficiaries with nutritional guidance and physical activation, all during the 12th National Day, Strengthening of Preventive Care, the Health Triad.

From November 26 to 28, these actions were carried out at the national level, since there is a need to continue recovering the ordinary services of the institute.

The director of Medical Benefits of the IMSS, the doctor Célida Duque Molina, headed in the esplanade of the Family Medicine Unit (UMF) No. 3, in Jiutepec, Morelos, the “Diabetón City of Health”, To sensitize the people of Morelos in the self-care of diabetes.

In this activity, which was carried out in coordination with the IMSS Foundation, the Merck company and the Jiutepec City Council, the official pointed out that this fight is focused on preventive care. “It is very important to join forces to make timely detections and interventions for the benefit of the eligible populationHe declared.

For her part, the general director of the IMSS Foundation, Ana Lía García García, thanked the support of the Social Security authorities and the municipality of Jiutepec to carry out this event that is being implemented in other states of the country.

Meanwhile, the head of the IMSS in Morelos, doctor José Miguel Ángel Van Dick Puga, stressed that with this type of event it is possible to advance in the prevention issue and thus achieve years of healthy life with quality for people.

In this edition, Medical Nursing, Nutrition and Social Work personnel carried out actions of the Educational Strategies for Health Promotion ChiquitIMSS Junior, ChiquitIMSS, JuvenIMSS Junior, JuvenIMSS, Her and Him with PrevenIMSS, PrevenIMSS Pregnancy, PrevenIMSS Active Aging, Steps through Salud and I can.

In Diabetón, higher glucose detections were made and in case of registering high levels, it was suggested that the beneficiaries go to their Family Medicine Unit (UMF) to provide care and follow-up to this indicator of the onset of diabetes.

In addition, IMSS staff supported people to download the IMSS Digital application and generate an appointment through their cell phone, to later receive the package of preventive actions and a medical consultation. Likewise, the attendees performed a cyclotone and Zumba simultaneously, this with the support of instructors.

The event in Jiutepec, Morelos, was attended by the head of Medical Benefits, Dr. Julius Caesar Cárcamo; the director of the Family Medicine Unit (UMF) No. 3 in Jiutepec, the doctor Margie melgar aranda; and the mayor of Jiutepec, Rafael Reyes Reyes.

RGP