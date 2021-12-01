The buyer was Squirrel Media, who bought the 55% of Vocento on Net tv ( 12 million euros ) and the 100% Veralia ( 6 millions of euros ). The operation is still pending administrative authorization. In addition, The Walt Disney Company Iberia has been offered the possibility of accompanying Vocento in the transaction, under the same conditions to acquire its 20% stake in Net TV for 4.36 million euros.

Until now, the Vocento group rented its DTT licenses , in which the Disney Channel and Paramount Network are broadcast. The company asked 25 million euros for each one of the licenses, but finally the sale has been produced by 18 million euros for both.

Disney is currently in the process of closing linear channels around the world, and his is one of the least watched on DTT. The company wants to bring as many users as possible to its Disney + streaming platform, and the future of the DTT channel is uncertain. Therefore, it is not known if they will accept Squirrel Media’s proposal, but the operation will be closed, in principle, for the month of January. Thus, the company should comment on this soon, but what seems clear is that, in the short and medium term, the disney channel It will continue available on DTT.

Net TV licensed channels will continue to broadcast

Squirrel Media continues to grow in this way as a producer and distributor. The company currently has five regional DTT licenses in Madrid, Andalusia, Valencia, Galicia and Murcia, where the BOM Cine channel broadcasts. This channel is also available in Movistar +, next to Horse TV and Nautical Channel, both also produced by the company.

Therefore, although there has been a change of hands in the ownership of the licenses of these channels, at the moment both Paramount What Disney they will continue to operate on DTT as before. The contract what do you have for renting licenses is still valid, and only when the next renewal date arrives could its durability be affected.