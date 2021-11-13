Several days after engineering student Kenn Pillonel put the iPhone X with USB-C port That he created himself, collectors and techies didn’t wait to offer money in exchange for this one-of-a-kind phone.

Although the auction began with the device selling for $ 1, it didn’t take long for a buyer to dare to pay up to $ 3,000 for the device – a much higher cost than the iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB of storage.

However, the price did not close there, and after 116 offers the device sold for a total of $ 86,001, that is to say, 1,765,559 Mexican pesos.

A surprising detail is that Pillonel surely did not think that his creation was going to leave him that amount of money, because after publishing a video on YouTube where he showed the phone with the USB-C port working, the student published the project in a repository of GitHub so other engineering enthusiasts could create their own iPhone with USB-C.

However, that does not mean that anyone could mount a USB-C port on an iPhone and make it work, as this project took several weeks for Pillonel.

In fact, this engineer recommended not to use the phone as a day-to-day device, and also recommended not to open it or update the operating system, as any of these things could cause the port to malfunction.

Credit: Szabo Viktor via Unsplash

On the other hand, his next project will be focused on improving the fast charging of an iPhone with USB-C, waterproofing and support for accessories using USB-C.