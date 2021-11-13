Several days after engineering student Kenn Pillonel put the iPhone X with USB-C port That he created himself, collectors and techies didn’t wait to offer money in exchange for this one-of-a-kind phone.
An iPhone with USB-C of almost 2 million pesos
Although the auction began with the device selling for $ 1, it didn’t take long for a buyer to dare to pay up to $ 3,000 for the device – a much higher cost than the iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB of storage.
However, the price did not close there, and after 116 offers the device sold for a total of $ 86,001, that is to say, 1,765,559 Mexican pesos.
A surprising detail is that Pillonel surely did not think that his creation was going to leave him that amount of money, because after publishing a video on YouTube where he showed the phone with the USB-C port working, the student published the project in a repository of GitHub so other engineering enthusiasts could create their own iPhone with USB-C.
However, that does not mean that anyone could mount a USB-C port on an iPhone and make it work, as this project took several weeks for Pillonel.
In fact, this engineer recommended not to use the phone as a day-to-day device, and also recommended not to open it or update the operating system, as any of these things could cause the port to malfunction.
On the other hand, his next project will be focused on improving the fast charging of an iPhone with USB-C, waterproofing and support for accessories using USB-C.