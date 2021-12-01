A yacht NFT, which only exists in one video game, has been sold by $ 650 thousand dollars. NFTs (or non-fungible tokens) are unique units of data that exist on a blockchain, which means that they represent original digital items that cannot be replicated. NFTs usually represent works of art or objects from the real world, but they can also represent objects that do not yet exist in the world.

The creation and implementation of NFT It has been around for a while in video games, especially given the growing prevalence of NFTs in the tech world. Major publishers have been exploring the idea of ​​including NFT in their games, or even creating games based entirely on NFT. For example, EA has hinted that there will be NFT in FIFA 22, insisting that fans “want more modes in the game.” Whether that actually happens remains to be seen, but despite all the questions and controversy surrounding NFTs, crypto enthusiasts have certainly not stopped buying them.

Now a I already from NFT has been sold for $ 650,000 dollars in a metaverse game, becoming one of the most expensive video game NFTs ever purchased. The “Metaflower Super Mega Yacht” exists exclusively in The Sandbox, which is an NFT-based metaverse project currently in playable alpha. The buyer is known solely as “35D0CA” and used Ethereum, which inspired the creation of NFT, to make the purchase. The digital yacht appears to have four floors with seating areas, two helipads, a DJ booth, a dance floor, and a hot tub.

Although the game has only recently reached playable status, The Sandbox has already raised $ 93 million in investment capital. More than 200 brands and IPs have contributed to it, including artists like DeadMau5 and Snoop Dogg, shows like The Walking Dead and The Smurfs, and game publishers like Square Enix and Atari. While some game companies are clearly still enthusiastic about NFTs, others are not. Valve has retired all games NFT from Steam and Epic Games will not include them anytime soon due to the potential for scams.

Most people will probably find it difficult to understand why someone would spend the cryptocurrency equivalent of $ 650 thousand dollars on a digital ship. It may be the only authentic model of that boat, but no one can really feel the sea breeze or the bubbles from the hot tub. As it is, the I already it is indeed a very expensive digital collectible. The buyer must have great faith in the future of the NFT, cryptocurrencies and the Sandbox itself to drop more than half a million dollars in Ethereum on this ship.