The PRODECON (Procuraduría de la Defensa del Taxpayer) of Mexico accepted that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies should pay a tax.

This would be the Income Tax (ISR) that would represent 20% on any transaction made with Bitcoin or another cybercurrency.

All this possible revolution in Mexico could happen sooner than we think from the statement that PRODECON issued on November 5.

The statement that it released maintains that these operations are assets that would have to comply with the provisions of article 126 of the Income Tax Law.

According to this article, 20% taxes would have to be increased or paid on each movement made by cryptocurrencies.

How does PRODECON work?

The Taxpayer Defense Attorney is a decentralized and public body that guides, advises, investigates and applies legal defense in tax matters.

The most important thing is that this 20% would be applied to movements greater than 227 thousand Mexican pesos, (around 11 thousand dollars). Nor would it be applicable for those residing outside of Aztec lands.

It should be mentioned that all this would come only if they change the law and add Bitcoin and any other cryptocurrency within it.

Another point is that the Securities Commission does not allow banks to operate with Bitcoin in Mexico, this because they are not recognized by the State.

Despite this, there are several exchanges (platform for the sale and purchase of cryptocurrencies) that have arrived in Mexico and caused the growth of the market.

Cryptocurrencies came to modify the stock market around the world and therefore the regulations in each nation.

The future in Mexico depends on these new laws and regulations for Bitcoin and any cryptocurrency