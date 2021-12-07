It seems that everyone agreed to collect and pay for copyrights, but no one bothered to check those rights …

Taking into account how much they demand and how serious the record companies get with music rights on YouTube, we thought that these issues were better managed.

Apparently you can go to Youtube, say you have the rights to 50,000 songs in Spanish, and collect 20 million dollars for several years.

That is more or less what has happened is a quirky scam to be tried in the United States. How have they been able to deceive both the holders of the rights and the the musical platform?



According to account TechSpot, Jose “Chanel” Teran, 36, of Arizona, and Webster “Yenddi” Batista, 38, of Florida, created a partnership called MediaMuv with which supposedly they seized the rights of dozens of artists and more than 50,000 songs, most of them Spanish-speaking.

In many cases, they demonstrated those rights simply forging artist signatures.

Validated by a copyright company anonymously called AR, obtained a royalty payment code from the YT platform

It can only be YouTube, the only one with listening volume so high as to pay $ 20 million in royalties.

This code is inserted in the songs and allows charging for copyright, depending on the reproductions. It was also used by Google to offer music to users in exchange for monetizing it.

Just the theme You call me from Floor 21, more than 750 million views, allowed these alleged scammers enter $ 100,000.

The scam has remained from 2017 to April 2021. With this income they acquired a mansion worth more than half a million dollars, several Tesla cars, a hybrid BMW, and thousands of dollars in jewelry.

They have been accused of 30 counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and identity theft. They face a cumulative penalty of 37 years in prison and to a fine that can amount to several million dollars.