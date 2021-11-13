Reuters.- The Spanish police are investigating the theft of a bitcoin ATM, where the exchange of cryptocurrencies takes place, in a neighborhood of Barcelona, ​​according to information from local media.

Bitcoin ATMs allow customers to purchase cryptocurrencies using cash or a debit card, and some also allow users to exchange their cryptocurrency holdings for cash.

According to data from the Coin ATM radar website, which tracks the location of cryptocurrency ATMs, Spain has 158 ATMs of this type, the largest number in Europe.

A group of lladres carry a forta caixa to the maleter of a Land Rover without being enchanted against the GBTC Finance bitcoin office of c / Beethoven de BCN. Dins del caixer hi ha euros. Els @mossos try to identify -they have suspects that they are a group of deliqüents d’Horta. pic.twitter.com/XrkHMXupAs – Anna Punsí (@punsix) November 12, 2021

The autonomous police of Catalonia, the Mossos d’Esquadra, reported that an ATM was the subject of a robbery.

An unverified video that allegedly collects images of the crime It showed an SUV ramming closed window blinds before half a dozen hooded people loaded the cashier into a second car waiting on the street.

One of the assailants sprayed a fire extinguisher at the spectators as the two cars sped away.

