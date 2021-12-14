A tweet that was published in 2014 has made sense again because it “predicted” the Cruz Azul and Atlas championships.

According to the user, this was going to happen once Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) won the presidency, which he reached in 2018.

Now, said tweet has started to go viral and is receiving various comments.

A tweet published in 2014 has once again acquired a new value because it “predicted” the Cruz Azul and Atlas championships, once Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) won the presidency.

There is a phrase that says that “the internet is not written in pencil, it is written in ink”, which means that everything that is published on the social network cannot be erased.

Yes, you can delete tweets or posts, but there will always be someone to keep witnesses of them so that, at some point, they bring them to the present just for anything.

For many, in the end, it is also a security element, since you never know when you will have to resort to evidence on the internet to clarify something or to witness something.

Be that as it may, this is not the case of a 2014 publication that, today, has taken on a new value and has gone viral on social networks.

Its creator was the user @chuy_hermoso, who seven years ago wrote “#WhenElPejeSeaPresidente Cruz Azul and Atlas will be champions.”

As can be seen in the tweet, the date it was written was June 5, 2014; Four years later, in 2018, he was elected President of Mexico.

Three years later, in 2021, both Cruz Azul and Atlas ended a streak of many years without being champions; the cement club was crowned after 24 years and the Atlas lived a 70-year drought.

#WhenThePejeBePresident Cruz azul and atlas will be champions – Jesus beautiful (@chuy_hermoso) June 5, 2014

Even today, the cover of one of the sports media in our country mentioned that 2021 was the year of both teams, this because, finally, they ended their long streaks without ever lifting the title of the Mexican soccer.

Of course, more than a prophecy, what was published by the tweeter is a mere coincidence, but a coincidence that many have revalued today thanks to social networks that, today, are a great tool.

Undoubtedly, beyond what this tweet can generate, what is evident is the fact that social networks can save all kinds of content and make sense again, even after many years.

At present, we have seen the great power of platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, among others, which, in addition to being recreational documents, are also a great work tool.

Now read: