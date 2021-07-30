A team of scientists from the University of Pennsylvania has managed to reverse the obesity in mice making them sweat grease.

In fact, according to the study they just published in Science, this was not his initial objective. They intended to use proteins called TSLP cytokines to prevent some harmful effects of obesity in mice. For example, insulin resistance.

However, when they did, they observed that they were also losing weight. And what they did releasing oil through the skin. It is too early to know if this finding could be extrapolated to humans, but these scientists are already at work to verify it. If they find out that they are, they could be laying the groundwork for a very interesting obesity treatment.

What are cytokines and how do they play a role in obesity in mice?

Cytokines are proteins that act as messengers between cells. They are secreted by some, to bind to the receptors of others, thus sending the signals that allow them communicate between them.

Many of them have a very important role in the immune system, recruiting or inhibiting the function of its different components as they are needed.

In this particular study, the role of a cytokine called thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP). Its main role is to facilitate the maturation of T lymphocytes, although it may have other functions. In fact, it has been detected at high levels in diseases such as atopic dermatitis or bronchial asthma.

Those responsible for this investigation knew that she is also involved in the communication between cells that regulate the energy metabolism. So they thought it might help reverse some of the damaging effects of obesity in mice. At least it was with these animals that they decided to start their studies.

An unexpected weight loss

Initially these scientists thought that the TSLP treatment could help treat insulin resistance.

East it is a phenomenon that occurs when fat cells, muscles or liver stop responding effectively to insulin and, therefore, are unable to absorb glucose, which ends up accumulating in the blood. To prevent this from happening, the pancreas secretes more insulin, but the resistance is increasing.

This is common in obese people and can be the precursor to the development of diseases such as type 2 diabetes.

To study whether TSLP could help prevent this effect of obesity in mice, they injected a group of obese rodents with a viral vector that would cause a controlled increase in the levels of said cytokine in their bodies.

Four weeks Later, they found that they had prevented type 2 diabetes, as fasting glucose levels were reduced, as well as the need for insulin. But that was not all, they also saw a very noticeable reduction in weight in mice that were fed a high fat diet. They even found that there had been a reduction in visceral fat. As its name suggests, this is the fat that accumulates around abdominal organs, such as the liver. It can increase the risk of diabetes, but also of other diseases, especially those related to the cardiovascular system.

Sweating fat to reverse obesity in mice

These scientists initially thought that mice treated with the cytokine might feel sick and lose their appetite. However, when compared with those who had not received this protein, they saw that they even ate more. What was happening then? The answer came When they looked at them in the light

In statements collected by Medicalxpress, the lead author of the study, Taku kambayashi, explained that by observing the rodents he saw how her hair shone in the light. In fact, in this way he could easily recognize those who had dealt with the cytokine.

Then he found that the hair actually shone because it was greasy. Could obesity be reversing in mice by Loss of fat?

To answer this question, they decided shave them and analyze their hair. Thus, they saw that, indeed, there was characteristic lipids of sebum. Sebum is a calorically dense substance that is produced in cells present in the sebaceous glands for forms the dermal barrier. Therefore, obesity in mice was reversed because the animals were releasing fat through the skin, as if it were sweat.

Would it work in humans?

The last step that these scientists report in their study was to see if this could go beyond treating obesity in mice. Would it also work in humans?

To find out, they analyzed a genetic database in search of genes linked to the sebaceous glands in humans. This allowed them to verify that the expression of TSLP was linked to that of these glands. That is, the instructions for the manufacture of both were given jointly.

Therefore, there is a possibility that this treatment to treat obesity in mice also works in humans. However, to know for sure it would be necessary to carry out clinical trials that have not even begun. We now know that mice can sweat grease if you give them a little push. It is a more than interesting discovery, but the rest will have to wait a long time.