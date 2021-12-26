A discussion of weapon durability in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild inspired an artist to imagine Link with armor in the style of Doom slayer. The durability of Breath of the Wild’s weapons is considered by many to be one of its few shortcomings, due to a tedious degradation system that causes weapons to crumble after a certain number of hits. The system is especially problematic in the early hours of the open-world adventure, when combat tools break down after a handful of attacks.

Although Breath of the Wild was released more than four years ago, the talk around breakable weapons has not ceased. In fact, the discussion resurfaced as a hot topic earlier this summer, following Nintendo’s release of a new trailer for Breath of the Wild 2. Interestingly, those looking forward to the sequel seem divided. Much of the community seems to be in favor of the sequel dropping the durability issue entirely; meanwhile, others, albeit few, hope the next BotW will keep, but review the weapons degradation and add improvements to the formula. One of the online discussions took the conversation elsewhere, specifically to the question of how the protagonist Link is capable of reducing your tools to nothing very quickly.

Recently, Reddit user and artist Laanuei_art shared a fan art which he created inspired by a discussion of weapon degradation in Breath of the Wild. Commenters on a reddit thread raised that Link he could harbor some kind of super strength similar to that of a demigod, leading to him being a strong-handed elf. Theories that such a force means that it could also tear apart its enemies in a similar way to Doom slayer they were not long in coming. Before long, someone said the following: “Now I would like to see Link in the armor of the Doom SlayerLaanuei_art brought this fantasy to life into a gorgeous fan art, which imagines Link with the Doom Slayer team.

Instead of the shotgun of the Doom slayer, the fan art by Laanuei_art shows a Link armored wielding the Master Sword with blue chainsaw chains around the blade. And the Imps from DOOM 2016 have been cleverly replaced by the Bokoblin enemies from Breath of the Wild. This stunning work of art deserves all the accolades it is receiving and more.

Link will not put on the armor of Doom slayer nor will it come equipped with a chainsaw-type Master Sword anytime soon, but the wait for the BotW sequel is slowly coming to an end. Nintendo plans to release the new installment in 2022, although details on the release window remain under wraps.