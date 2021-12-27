An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has shared a very creative animation that he has made, in which he re-imagines the game as it would have been if it had been released for the Game Boy. It’s a perfect mix between the old and the new game, and especially timely with rumors about the possibility of Nintendo Switch Online adding Game Boy games to its Expansion Pack. The long-running Animal Crossing series is no stranger to handheld games, with iterations on both the Nintendo DS and 3DS, but the Game Boy predates the release of the first title in the series.

The Animal Crossing series has been around since 2001, when it debuted in Japan for N64 under the name Animal Forest. Soon after, it moved to the GameCube and was released around the world. Since then, the Animal Crossing series has had 5 main entries, including the original, with titles for the Nintendo DS, Wii, 3DS, and Nintendo Switch released between then and 2020. The most recent title was released on March 20, 2020, and rapidly became a resounding success, in fact, it may become the best-selling Nintendo Switch game in the history of the console. The Game Boy era predated Animal Crossing, as the laptop first went on sale in 1989. Arguably one of the most iconic video game devices of all time, it radically changed the landscape of gaming. portable games and sold more than 118 million units worldwide.

Reddit user gejospixelart shared a creative crossover between the two this week, featuring an 8-bit Game Boy-style Animal Crossing animation. Although there has never been an Animal Crossing title for the Game Boy, it looks great on the retro console and is reminiscent of the style of the old titles in the series. The animation shows a character wearing one of the most common outfits from the original game – a horned helmet – alongside villager Ankha, a character from the first Animal Crossing who is still popular today. The user has excellently recreated the style of titles from the Game Boy era, with an environment design reminiscent of titles such as Pokémon Red and Blue.

The animation is sure to provoke a lot of nostalgia among Game Boy and Animal Crossing fans. The cute and unique 8-bit style is hard to find in current titles, and while the stunning visuals of modern games are generally considered an enhancement, it’s not uncommon for gamers who played older consoles to miss its graphic flair. . The animation will also make some Animal Crossing players nostalgic for previous titles. Previous Animal Crossing titles for handhelds are highly regarded by many veteran gamers, and while there are some gameplay elements that Animal Crossing: New Horizons does better than previous iterations, many longtime fans continue to miss many of the features. of the previous games that were not included in the new installment.

This flashback animation impressively combines different eras of video games into a single image and is sure to stir up the sentiment of gamers with many generations of technology behind them. It serves as a reminder of how far both Nintendo and Animal Crossing technology have advanced over the years. This work of art may even inspire those who still own vintage consoles and handhelds for a spin, especially Animal Crossing fans wanting to remember.