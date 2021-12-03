In a couple of recent articles, the Columbia researchers and their collaborators. They have quantified the effect of the pandemic of COVID in the sleep patterns of healthcare workers. As well as the potentially harmful consequences of disturbed sleep on your mental health.

Healthcare workers who sleep poorly are twice as likely to report symptoms of depression

The most recent article, published on Nov. 24, finds that healthcare workers slept poorly. They were twice as likely to report symptoms of depression as their better-rested colleagues.

Additionally, they were 50% more likely to report psychological distress and 70% more likely to report anxiety.

That constellation of problems could worsen the overlapping crises already affecting health care.

“Right now, a large percentage of healthcare workers are leaving their jobs due to stress. Which produces a shortage of health workers nationwide, ”says the lead author of the studies.

“With fewer workers on the job, the remaining staff must work longer and longer shifts, exacerbating their sleep problems and stress.”

Special emphasis on the effects of the pandemic on sleep.

It’s no news that healthcare workers have been under immense stress during the COVID pandemic. Something that Abdalla, a cardiologist at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, has witnessed firsthand since early 2020.

As a physician-scientist, she formed a team to study health care workers’ reactions to stress. With special emphasis on the effects of the pandemic on sleep.

During the first peak of the pandemic in New York City, she and her colleagues conducted a series of surveys on the sleep habits and psychological symptoms of healthcare workers.

The group’s first article, published in August, summarized the sleep data, showing that more than 70% of healthcare workers had at least moderate insomnia symptoms during the first peak of the pandemic.

Although that number dropped along with the COVID case count, nearly four in 10 still suffered from insomnia symptoms 10 weeks later. By the time the first wave of COVID ended and work hours had returned to more normal levels.

Lack of sleep degrades the quality of care for our patients

Lack of sleep not only affects patient care: “We know that lack of sleep degrades the quality of care for our patients. Plus, it can increase medical errors, ”says Abdalla, but it can also trigger symptoms of depression and anxiety.

In the second study, the researchers found that health workers who reported having poor sleep. They also reported higher levels of stress, anxiety and depression than health workers who slept better.

Although stress, anxiety and depression can arise among people who rest well, “sleep is essential for mental health and there is a two-way relationship,” says Abdalla. “While we do not know from this study whether psychological distress itself caused poor sleep or whether poor sleep resulted in psychological distress among these healthcare workers, improving sleep can reduce psychological problems and vice versa.”

Abdalla adds that if future studies can unravel the direction of this relationship and the impact of poor sleep on the mental health of healthcare workers during the pandemic, there may be a number of potential interventions, from cognitive behavioral therapy to insomnia until increased rest in the rest room. Nap pods and / or facilities for hospital staff to use during long shifts.

“For people who might be sleep deprived, encourage them to lie down for 20 to 30 minutes,” says Abdalla.

Improving sleep won’t alleviate all the extra stress healthcare workers face, but it can help improve physical and mental health.

