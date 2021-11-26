The multiplayer of Halo Infinite It was released a month ahead of schedule last week, and chances are several of you have been playing a lot since then. Some of the thoughts that have regularly crossed your mind while playing the game are probably strategy, what weapons do you like best, and how long will you keep telling yourself “one more game” before going to sleep. And it is very likely that you have not thought much about how the master Chief and the other Spartans go to the bathroom.

To be fair, outside of games like The Sims, where you have to make sure your creations don’t wet the ground, you probably don’t think about when video game characters need to relieve themselves. It turns out that many of those responsible for creating Halo over the years they have. Polygon recently spoke to some of them, and the toilet habits of the master Chief they differ depending on who you ask.

The only thing that all those consulted agree on is that the master Chief he does not remove his suit to relieve himself. It would be such an ordeal that by the time he did, he probably would have peed anyway. The most revealing explanation of all came from the writer of Halo, Joseph Staten. “He doesn’t have time to worry about his bodily fluids. He has more important things to do, and he clearly does it with the suit“Staten explained.

Staten did not mention any catheters, something that was briefly mentioned in the 2011 book, Halo: Glasslands. He only said that the master Chief he pees directly into his suit while doing his things, which is what led directly to a conversation about the smell. “Someone said, ‘I wonder what the Boss smells like,’ and I was able to give a long explanation of how bad he smells,” said Microsoft Creative Director Fran O’Connor.

After reading this note and playing again Infinite, it is likely that the grooming habits of the master Chief and the fact that it probably smells like urine. However, now that you know, from time to time, as you engage other Spartans from around the world in a fierce battle, you will think: “I wonder if he’s peeing right now?“.