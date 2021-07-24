They reveal if Captain America was a virgin in Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios fans have always wondered if Steve Rogers / Captain America was a virgin during the movies.

Captain America the First Avenger (2011) was the debut of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. At first we could see him as a thin young man with little luck with women, then he becomes a super soldier but has to go to Europe during World War II and ends up frozen in ice. When he returns a few years later, we only see him have a brief affair with Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), despite attempts to Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) to match him with someone.

In Marvel studios has always been represented Captain America as a gentleman and a man out of his time, so fans have wondered if he was a virgin. At least until returning to the past with his great love Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

Now they have resolved the question.

The scriptwriters Christopher Markus Y Stephen McFeely, which have been commissioned for many Marvel Studios movies such as Captain America the First Avenger (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), have wanted to solve the doubt.

Stephen McFeely commented:

“I think she loses her virginity. Why do people think she is a virgin? I think if you look like this, you go from city to city and you are signing autographs. The tastes of the women you are signing autographs for. I have to imagine it ”.

Christopher Markus seems to think something similar:

“Steve Rogers is not a prude. He may occasionally be introduced that way, but he’s a guy who believes in right and wrong and all of these things, but he’s not a choir boy. He is a veteran of the Second World War ”.

The writers probably refer to the time when Captain America was used as a publicity weapon by the United States Government and had to go through the cities selling bonds. At that time his popularity was very high and the film does not tell all his exploits.

All Marvel Studios movies where Captain America appears can be seen on the Disney Plus streaming platform.