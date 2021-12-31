A player from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild came up with an ingenious way to get to the top of the Sheikah Towers without having to climb them. The Sheikah Towers from Breath of the Wild appear in various Zelda titles as ancient structures scattered throughout Hyrule. Built to detect the return of Calamity Ganon, each of these towers serves a greater purpose in the universe.

Of course, BOTW’s clever game design also uses structures in gameplay. Like the sync points in Assassin’s Creed or the radio towers in Ubisoft’s old Far Cry titles, activating the Sheikah towers reveals parts of the open world map. The challenge, however, is to get to the towers and climb them, a task that can be anything from simple to a little more than arduous. Breath of the Wild has a total of 15 Sheikah Towers, which must be climbed to complete the map of the Kingdom of Hyrule. But what if there was a way to get to the top of some towers without climbing them? A player seems to have devised a trick to achieve this.

Reddit user Jaxolon333 has discovered a nifty trick that should allow players to avoid climbing the Sheikah Towers from Breath of the Wild. The reddit user shared his trick in a short video, which begins with three of the game’s huge metal boxes stacked on top of each other in a pyramid shape. After using Magnesis on the tallest metal box, the user climbs onto it and uses a ranged bomb to launch the box and Link into the air. When the box begins to fall, Link relies on his trusty glider to take him the rest of the way to the nearby Tower of the Wasteland. It is a sight to see; check it out in the following video:

This is yet another example of the ingenuity of BOTW players, who continue to find new ways to exploit the myriad systems built into the game for almost five years. The reason suggests that there are still other tricks of a similar nature to discover.

Breath of the Wild hit stores for Nintendo Switch and Wii U in 2017, offering a genre-defining experience that will continue to inspire new open-world adventures. Now fans are patiently waiting for the sequel, which is still on track for a 2022 release on Nintendo’s popular hybrid console.