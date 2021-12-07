The operation of the algorithms of the main social networks is still such a well-kept secret that it has generated all kinds of debates and controversial situations around services such as TikTok, Facebook or Instagram.

The reason is none other than the little light we have on the information delivery systems that allow these platforms to operate with free access and generate large amounts of income.

In this way, hundreds of companies and authorities throughout the world have been given the task of trying to decipher what is behind these systems to determine how ethical or not they can be.

In this game, now it is the turn of TikTok, the fashion app, of which more details are now known about the way in which it keeps its users deluded thanks to a leaked document.

How does the TikTok algorithm work?

The information has come from The New York Times, a medium that, referring to an internal document supposedly titled “TikTok Algo 101”, has revealed how what users see on the Chinese platform is conditioned.

The validity of this document was confirmed by a company spokesperson who said that such information is used to explain to new hires how the algorithm works.

Based on this information, TikTok directs its content based on four main objectives: “user value”, “long-term user value”, “creator value” and “platform value”.

With this in mind, in addition to considering already known aspects such as likes, comments, video descriptions, subtitles, sounds and hashtags, the algorithm privileges two fundamental metrics: “retention” – that is, if a user returns – and “time of permanence ».

So we do not get bored

Additionally, information was provided on the way in which the TikTok algorithm rates videos, a position obtained from the sum of a prediction driven by machine learning and the actual behavior of users for each of the three data: likes. , comments and playing time.

“The recommendation system (of TikTok) gives scores to all videos based on this equation, and returns to users the videos with the highest scores,” the document reveals.

Finally, it is indicated that TikTok has a formula to not bore its users with the same content: Do not show the same type of videos even if users show interest in a particular topic.

“Repetition leads to boredom” dictates the document while stating that the solution is “to make some assumptions and break down the value in the value equation.”

In this way, for example, for repeated exposure to content you can add the value ‘same_author-seen’, while to combat boredom the value can be added a negative value ‘same_tag_today’.