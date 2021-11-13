They report severe problems on Xbox

There is still a week to go before the release of Battlefield 2042, but those who chose to acquire the expensive Ultimate Edition You can start playing it right now. On the side of PlayStation It seems like there haven’t been many issues to date, but the same can’t be said for his version of Xbox. And is that users have gone to different forums to report serious technical problems in the new console Microsoft.

Just take a walk around subreddit of the game and the official support page of EA to read all the publications regarding constant crashes on consoles Xbox. Users report that they can play for a few minutes, or hours, but it is impossible for them to end their gaming session without first experiencing some kind of crash.

“I play for a few minutes, sometimes up to an hour, and all of a sudden my Xbox shuts down.” “I played a couple of games with my friends. In the next one, I didn’t have any kind of problem but 10 minutes later my Xbox Series X completely shut down. “Don’t tell me I just paid $ 120 for a game that crashes at the end of every game.”

At the time of writing, EA has not offered a concrete answer to solve these problems, however, the same users of these forums are doing their best to try to help those who suffer from these problems.

Battlefield 2042 will debut on November 19 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

Editor’s note: I am currently playing Battlefield 2042 on its PS5 version for our review, and although I have not been with the game that long, the truth is that I have not encountered so many technical fights. Will have to play a bit more, but at least for what I’m wearing, it does feel like a polished experience.

Via: Kotaku