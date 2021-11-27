This family, as long as they are not close to other people due to the coronavirus issue, are able to rent an exclusive hour in their neighborhood supermarket, to do the shopping alone.

The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of our lives, and our relationship with others, which is much more distant and colder than before for fear of infecting us. So activities like going to do the weekly shopping surrounded by people can become a nightmare for those people who have developed some type of phobia of germs or even of crowds.

And now a story of an American family that has reached such a point has gone viral not wanting to do the weekly shopping while there are people in the same establishmentAnd as they can afford it, they rent an hour every week to have the supermarket to themselves.

As explained by the TikTok account itsacretelifeBoth Emma and her husband Lucas rent the small supermarket in their neighborhood for one hour a week to be able to do the shopping because they are afraid of catching it.

In one of their TikTok videos they state that “We rent the supermarket for an hour one day a week, just before they open. We pay them to disinfect everything and let us be the only customers inside so we don’t have to be with other people with germs”.

They also state that “We only allow one employee to be present, and they have to be equipped with PPE and a mask. We also do it so that our daughter can live these experiences”They state in a surprising short video on their account.

However they have not revealed how much money they have to pay to their own supermarket to give them exclusivity for one hour a week to make the purchase but it is clear that the financial outlay has to be quite significant.

In another of their videos they affirm that they have reached such a point that they practically do not socialize with other people. However, they affirm that they do not travel by plane but that they always travel in their small caravan to make the trips; They also do not enter public services, they do not enter the houses of their friends and they do not enter any type of leisure establishment.

It is also surprising when they state that they even date some close relatives in open spaces and at a distance.

Although in TikTok everything is usually exaggerated enough to get “likes” and subscribers, in some of their videos you can see that they are in the Supermarket totally alone making the purchase.