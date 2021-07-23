Even though it doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing a new Elder Scrolls or a new Castlevania in the near future, Skyrim’s mod developers continue to surprise us in the best of ways.

Today, we bring you the news of a group of mod developers who have created a Skyrim mod set in Castlevania. Under the name of Castlevania Memories, this mod promises to take players on a series of missions set in the mythical saga of vampires.

Netflix shares the release date of the fourth season of Castlevania and ensures that it will be the last

The mod, created by “Lodkarnak”, is inspired above all by the titles Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Castlevania: Curse of Darkness. In this way, it shows off many weapons and tools present in these titles and various enemies and bosses.

They release a mod of Skyrim set in Castlevania with very good looking

Those interested in trying Castlevania Memories can find it on the portal Nexus Mods. Although a priori the special edition of Skyrim is required to make this mod work, there is also a version for classic SkyrimAlthough the developers have specified that there could be performance issues in this case.

Even though this is only the first episode, the creator has confirmed that he is already working on a second episode of Castlevania Memories, which promises to offer even more content.