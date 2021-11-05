They reimagine Trunks as a Knight of the Zodiac

While Goku, Vegeta and the rest of the Z Warriors they had a very hard time against Freeza, Trunks managed to defeat this villain in a single chapter. In fact, it did not take more than five minutes to do so, and although in Super He did not have the opportunity to shine as we would have liked, there is always the hope that his story continues in some movie or manga.

While we wait for the Warrior of the Future to return to the work of Akira Toriyama, we can already enjoy this incredible illustration that reimagines him as a Knight of the Zodiac. Specifically, it was the artist Salvamokoto who reimagined Trunks wearing the Aries Mu’s Golden Armor.

Recently we also had another similar illustration but with Goku, who can you see wearing the House of Libra armor In the following link.

Editor’s note: Trunks is possibly one of my favorite Dragon Ball characters. Just the way he beat Frieza and his father so easily, when Goku and the others required a lot of chapters to do so, showed how strong the Warrior of the Future really was.

Via: Salvamokoto