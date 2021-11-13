They reimagine the cast of One-Piece as in the anime

Earlier this week, the cast that will make up the adaptation was revealed. live-action from One piece in charge of Netflix. Although we do not have such well-known actors, an artist took on the task of reimagining them as anime characters and the truth is that they do have the roles.

Via Reddit, the user known as Agent-65 published a gallery where we can see all these actors characterized as their anime counterparts:

Obviously, this does not mean that the characters will look like this in this adaptation of Netflix, but at least these illustrations serve as a reference in case they are going to be faithful to the anime.

We still don’t know exactly when this adaptation is going to come out, but if all goes well, we could have it on the platform maybe by the end of next year.

Editor’s note: Well, the truth is that after having seen these actors characterized with their respective roles, the truth is that they do look alike. Sure, not all of them will look identical in the final version, but these concepts give us a good idea of ​​what to expect from this live-action.

