In the last 24 hours, 5,290 new cases of Covid and 188 deaths were registered in Mexico, for a total of 3 million 961 thousand 662 infections and 299 thousand 132 deaths.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 50.2% of confirmed cases are women and the rest are men; meanwhile, the median age is 39 years.

The 10 entities where they accumulate the highest number of cases are Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Tabasco, Puebla, Veracruz, Sonora and San Luis Potosí. Together they make up 65% of all accumulated cases registered in the country.

Meanwhile, in the last five weeks, most of the cases are present in the groups of 18 to 29 years, followed by the group of 30 to 39 years and 40 to 49 years.

Read: WHO warns about the ‘tsunami of cases’ of Covid-19 variants

In addition, 148 million 689 thousand 393 doses have been applied, so that 72 million 751 thousand 888 people have received the complete scheme and 9 million 163 thousand 963 have new schemes.

Therefore, 88% of the population of legal age has received at least one dose. The states that have 95 to 100% of their bovine population are Mexico City, Querétaro, Quintana Roo and San Luis Potosí.

Until December 23, Mexico has received 197 million 730 thousand 965 doses of Pzier, Astra Zeneca, SinoVac, Sputnik V, Cansino, Janssen and Moderna.

It is expected that from December 28 to 31, one million 978 thousand 470 Pfizer biologicals will arrive in the country.

Do you already have us on Facebook? Like us and receive the best information