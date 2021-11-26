The youtuber MrBeast recreated the Squid Game with 456 participants and a prize of 456,000 dollars, the video of the game already has more than 33 million views. Find out more in this note!

The youtuber MrBeast it is known for his videos about challenges in exchange for a lot of money. A few weeks ago he announced that he was recreating The Squid Game, not only the games, the participants or the silver that the finalist would win, but also the places that we see in the very successful series of Netflix. The video was published yesterday and has already exceeded 33 million views and four million likes.

Although it is not the first time that games have been made simulating the series, MrBeast he took it very seriously. With a budget for the video of 3.5 million dollars, the recreation is as faithful as it can be seen and becomes one of the most ambitious projects of Youtube. From green light, red light up to the huge building for step on the stones of the bridge and even the room where the participants rest, the screen with the remaining players and the accumulated silver, are some of the recreated places. Obviously they could not miss the typical costumes of the series, both the green team of the players, and the red jumpsuit of those who organize the game.

Real life Squid Game with 456 people goes live today at 4pm Eastern 🙂 pic.twitter.com/vC7S54AVk0 – MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 24, 2021

The 456 participants faced almost all the tests of The Squid Game to get the $ 456,000 prize. They started, as in the original series, with the game Green Light, Red Light, where a little more than half of the participants were eliminated. To make everything even more real and avoid deaths, of course, the players had small pockets of air and dust under the shirt that exploded when they were eliminated, simulating the shots of the series. As they were losing, they were lying on the floor.

Dalgona Candy Challenge was next. Knowing what the game was about, those who organized the event covered the figures of the triangle, circle, star and umbrella so that the participants were surprised and did not know what awaits them.

Already in the third game there were 120 people left. The tug of war, where the players were gathered in groups of 10, also had its similarities with the series, since some did not want to include women and preferred to reserve the places for those who appear to be stronger. As we know, there is evidence in the The Squid Game which include falls from great height. To avoid damage, in the recreation they created a space to fall with foam squares that cushion the fall and it is impossible to injure yourself.

When it comes to playing at marbles, MrBeast He clarified that they were the ones who were going to set up the couples and, by watching them during the previous games, decided to face friends or those who had a better relationship. This brought the challenge of eliminating the person you trusted the most and even making sacrifices, just like in the show. Step on the stones of the bridge, already with 16 participants, also came with the strategy of the series, in which you let other players get ahead of you so you don’t have to take the next step and risk falling.

Finally, in the last game we didn’t have the classic Squid game (which gives the series its name), but the chair game. Here one of the six finalists had to be able to sit down when the music stopped playing, knowing that there is one chair less than players per round. To add more difficulty and drama, the participants had their hands tied and the one who lost is carried away in a coffin.

The winner took home $ 456,000 and, as a surprise, the second had a prize of $ 10,000. It is incredible how much it moves and achieves The Squid Game in the audience, it is still one of the most watched series in Netflix and that it became a worldwide phenomenon. You, if you have the opportunity to win so much money, do you play?

