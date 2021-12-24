A content creator has recreated the GTA San Andreas remaster in DOOM, maintaining the original aesthetics of the series thanks to the classic engine. The long-awaited remastering of the GTA trilogy was officially released digitally last month on consoles and PC, allowing the nostalgic to re-experience all three Rockstar classics: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas- in modern systems.

However, upon release, the GTA San Andreas remaster met with not a very good reaction from fans due to technical issues and inconsistencies, which caused the modders intervened to rectify the many existing problems and deliver on the improvements promised by the developer.

The physical version of GTA the Trilogy has a big advantage on Xbox

They recreate the remastering of GTA San Andreas

The mod scene around DOOM is considered one of the oldest of its kind. Gamers started creating mods for the first two games in the mid-90s and are credited for having more or less created the phenomenon of video game modding. Bethesda has even licensed mods for new chapters of remastered titles like DOOM 64. The modding for Grand Theft Auto, for its part, gained its popularity and prominence thanks to Grand Theft Auto III.

CJ from GTA San Andreas arrives at Elden Ring through a mod

As shared on Twitter, content creator Low Poly Depression claims to have recreated the GTA San Andreas remaster in the original DOOM game. In the looping GIF posted by the creator, the player can be seen in front of a Cluckin Bell set in a 3D world reminiscent of early GTA 2D games. You can also see the new character and weapon sprites, as well as the low-quality rain effect from the GTA trilogy remaster.