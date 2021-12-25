The two best-selling Nintendo Switch titles come together.

If anyone takes a look at best-selling Nintendo Switch games, that person will see that Animal Crossing New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are the games that occupy the first two positions, which translates into more than 60 million units sold, that is, it has a large community of users.

This causes many people have played both titles, checking here that both Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has a circuit based on Animal Crossing, in addition to the characters of Canela, Aldeano and Aldeana within the team of drivers, while Animal Crossing New Horizons features furniture based on Super Mario. And with these two concepts on the table, there is a user who has managed to join them, as you can see in the following tweet:

Went to a random Dream Address and whoever made this Mario Kart 8 island based on the Animal Crossing stage … I love you. pic.twitter.com/CTuTBvKScb – Pish 🍒 Nocorona (@PishPawshART) December 16, 2021

It has to be said that This fan-made track features different elements from the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe track, such as the distribution of coins, blocks, among other elements of the circuit. We even have the accelerators and ramps of the game.

However, it must be said that the limitations of the island mean that it cannot be a recreation 100% faithful to the original, such as the number of ramps and bridges, although it is not far from being one of the best things to do on the islands of the Nintendo Switch simulator.

An island that recreates the Animal Crossing circuit from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Having said all this and to get into context, it must be said that Animal Crossing circuit was added in Mario Kart 8 via DLC in Nintendo’s racing title in the original version for Wii U, thus adding seven other tracks and three playable characters.

It should be noted that with the launch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch, this content was added in the cartridge by default, without the need for an additional download, so that you can enjoy the 48 available circuits without any limitation beyond the battery of the console.

For the rest, if you are interested in visiting this island, you should know that you can do it through the dream island to which the Alakama character gives access, being necessary for this that add the code 8468-5893-3290, this island being called Lamasery. Also remember that Animal Crossing New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are available exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe