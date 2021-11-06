LaSalud.mx.- Due to the current pandemic, vaccination schedules fell worldwide. In Mexico, about 454 thousand minors did not receive their basic vaccines, a situation that makes them vulnerable. For this reason, it is very important reinforce the role vaccines play in our lives to avoid the resurgence of those diseases that can be prevented.

In this context, Sanofi, a global biopharmaceutical company, awarded for the seventh consecutive year the Vaccinate award to give opportunities to those who have contributed to promoting the right to vaccination and to disseminate valuable information on this subject.

The winners of the categories, who have been awarded a scholarship to the annual congress of the Mexican Society of Public Health and the virtual Diploma for Health Experts taught by the Ibero-American University, are:

At the national level, the doctor Hugo Alberto Barrera Saldaña (first place) and the doctor Raigam Jafet Martínez Portilla (second place) they won the Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes those people dedicated to health who have contributed to generating solutions for the main challenges in the field.

The Best practices award, which recognizes those who have implemented operational solutions in terms of access to vaccination or in the areas of prevention and combat of preventable diseases through immunization, obtained by doctor Victor Manuel Dorantes Nava (first place) and the doctors Erik Ithamar Angeles Gutierrez, Eli Christian López González and the teacher Beatriz Consuelo Mayorga Contreras (second places)

The Technology and innovation award, which honors those individuals or private, public or social institutions that have developed technological innovations that contribute to the efficiency of vaccination activities, was for Alfonso Rodríguez Pesina, Said Polanco Martagón and Yahir Hernández Mier.

The Award for the dissemination of information, which recognizes those people who have carried out work to disseminate information about the importance of vaccination with the aim of generating knowledge among the population, was received by: Dr. Raigam Jafet Martínez Portilla (first place) and José Luis Santiago Garduño, Diego Yacamán Méndez and Parsifal Islas Morales (second place).

The awarded individuals and organizations were selected by a committee made up of representatives from various health institutions, academies and foundations, as well as from the Universidad Iberoamericana and the Universidad del Claustro de Sor Juana.

RGP