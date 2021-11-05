LaSalud.mx .-Since 2014, on November 5 of each year the International Day of Caregivers, which aims to recognize the work of those who dedicate themselves, professionally or as family support, to the care of elderly or dependent people.

The family is the main source of help for dependent people in our culture and, historically, the social role of caregivers corresponds to women. It is estimated that the period of time spent caring for these people can range from months to years.

For this reason, caregivers must have at their disposal all the necessary supports that favor their state of health in order to identify their own needs first, as well as face with emotional strength the problems and difficulties that inevitably arise when carrying out this task.

Among some of the challenges that caregivers face are: not receiving any remuneration for providing support in administering medications, bathing or dressing someone, while they are in charge of housework, meals or health-related processes.

In addition, they perform these tasks without prior training, which entails a risk to the physical and mental health of the caregiver, as well as to the well-being of the person cared for. Most of the time, they combine their caregiving responsibilities with work, study, personal projects, and other commitments.

Among his responsibilities are helping people in their hygiene and personal well-being, detection of any health problem or vital signs such as pressure, temperature and symptoms of functional deterioration; the preparation, presentation and accompaniment of their food; mobilization, arrangement and security of the environment; management of financial resources, payment of services; taking medication and adherence to treatment.

To help people who fulfill these functions, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) makes face-to-face workshops and online courses available to citizens focused on attending to physical, mental, emotional and social aging.

CLIMSS for Caregivers is an online course that will provide you with the theoretical-practical elements for the care and assistance of elderly people at home. You will learn to program basic care and assistance activities for the elderly person and to support basic activities of daily life.

It is composed as follows:

M1. Care plan : Shows the importance of planning and recording your activities and those of the older person to make the passage of time more meaningful.

: Shows the importance of planning and recording your activities and those of the older person to make the passage of time more meaningful. M2. Hygiene and care : Contains instructions on how to carry out basic hygiene activities safely for the caregiver and the elderly person.

: Contains instructions on how to carry out basic hygiene activities safely for the caregiver and the elderly person. M3. Feeding : Addresses the importance of having a correct diet and suggestions if it is up to the caregiver to provide it to the elderly.

: Addresses the importance of having a correct diet and suggestions if it is up to the caregiver to provide it to the elderly. M4. Exercise : Includes recommendations for appropriate exercises for this population

: Includes recommendations for appropriate exercises for this population M5. Mobilization : Covers ways to mobilize older people in different conditions in a safe way for themselves and for their carers.

: Covers ways to mobilize older people in different conditions in a safe way for themselves and for their carers. M6. Support in pharmacological treatments : Includes recommendations to assist the elderly in a therapeutic way.

: Includes recommendations to assist the elderly in a therapeutic way. M7. Caring for the caregiver: It deals with the importance of caring for the caregiver so that he understands that he must be well, physically and mentally, to be able to take care of the elderly person.

Find this and other courses in the CLIMSS platform.

Another option is the Workshop for Caregivers where you will learn care for the family and society, procedures to develop the care plan, daily care, observation and medical support, geriatric syndromes and approach, supply of medicines, food and well-being, sleep and rest in the elderly, clothing, bathing and other care, mobilization and transfer, support to avoid the collapse of the caregiver.

For more information on available hours and location of the Social Security Center closest to your home consult the directory.

For his part, Companions Workshop is intended for individuals who wish to receive training to support dysfunctional or disabled older adults. Its purpose is to contribute to improving health and quality of life; as well as promoting a culture of active and healthy aging towards the general population.

To register you only need to go to the Social Security Centers with a valid ID.

DZ