They recognize 100 health workers from Sonora - Mundodehoy.com

LaSalud.mx.- For their work in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, health sector authorities at the federal and state level delivered the Miguel Hidalgo Decoration in Grado Banda to health personnel of different categories and hospital units of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in the state of Sonora.

The ceremony was led by the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela; and the general directors of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, and the Institute of Health for Wellbeing (Insabi), Juan Antonio Ferrer Aguilar. The event was held at the Hospital General de Zona (HGZ) No. 14 of Hermosillo, where the decorations were awarded to 10 of the 100 selected in the entity.

The 10 awarded healthcare workers were: Mirna Guadalupe Estrella Gastélum, a nurse from UMF No. 4 of Guaymas; Militza Saraí Rendón Montoya, general nurse of the HGZ No. 14 of Hermosillo; Luz Yurixi Arrevillaga Saénz, a nursing assistant at UMF No. 63 in Hermosillo; Brenda Yajaira Pereda Moreno, doctor of the Regional General Hospital (HGR) No. 1 of Ciudad Obregón; Andres Alvarado Palacios, doctor of the UMF No. 57 of Navojoa.

What’s more, Priscilia Murrieta Rivera, a psychologist from the UMAE of Ciudad Obregón; Daniel Esau Hernández Sánchez, cleaning and hygiene assistant of HGZ No. 14; Samuel Bojorquez, Technician of Attention and Orientation to the Rightholder in the HGZ No. 8 of Heroica Caborca; Norma Alicia Saijas Castelo, a social worker from UMAE Ciudad Obregón; and Lourdes Carolina Duarte López, doctor of the UMF No. 37 of Hermosillo.

In his message, the general director of the IMSS thanked the health personnel for their days and the critical moments they lived when attending the pandemic in Family Medicine Units (UMF), hospitals and High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE) in the state of Sonora. He stated that during the health emergency there was a human sense given by the health workers, who with care and service had an optimal response.

“May you inherit this award to your daughters, your sons, your grandchildren and they will one day wear it and tell your children and grandchildren, and so on for many generations than your parents, that your mothers are heroes because that’s how says the law, because they are heroic acts difficult to repeat”, He commented.

Zoé Robledo remarked that after the pandemic the IMSS must return to the preventive approach, invest in facilities and its staff so that the Institute is safer and more social, where women are increasingly at the forefront of decision-making.

For his part, the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, recognized the performance and contributions of distinguished professionals. In this regard, he declared: “There are no individual paths, there are no institutional paths, because all the institutions that make up the sector are always united, that today work for integration, unification.”

He pointed out that the country is experiencing unprecedented moments that affect the transformation of public life in the country, and congratulated the work of health professionals for the work carried out for months in attending to the health emergency. He made a public recognition of the personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The director general of the Institute of Health for Well-being recognized and thanked the great work done by health personnel during the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In addition, it reported that 978 hospitals of all public health institutions and of the 32 federal entities were designated to care for the pandemic, which had general and intensive therapy beds available.

To guarantee the safety of health personnel attending the pandemic, Ferrer Aguilar emphasized that Insabi collaborated to carry out air bridges with countries in Europe and China. In total, 79 flights were made in which medical supplies and personal protective equipment, COVID tests and mechanical ventilators were brought to the country.

128 million 940 thousand 250 doses have been applied in the country and 75 million 170 thousand 848 people are already protected against COVID-19. In this sense, the official assured that, if a fourth wave occurs in Mexican territory, it will have less impact, since the advance of vaccination in the country is important and there will be fewer people hospitalized.

For his part, the Secretary of Health of the government of Sonora, Jose Alomía Zegarra, expressed on behalf of the governor, Alfonso Durazo Montaño, recognition of the work carried out by health sector workers on a daily basis for the benefit of Sonorans, as it represents the hard work that has been carried out since February 2020, when the pandemic began.

The head of the Decentralized Administrative Operation Body (TOOAD) of the IMSS in Sonora, Maria de Lourdes Díaz EspinosaHe pointed out that the granting of the Miguel Hidalgo Award in Banda Grade to health personnel has a meaning of value and dedication to the institution and to the right to live.

In her message, the general director of the High Specialty Medical Unit, Hospital de Especialidades (UMAE) No. 2 “Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrieta”, Patricia Emiliana García Ramírez, stressed that this recognition is for those who heroically faced the health emergency and acted with responsibility, assertiveness, empathy and professional ethics to save lives.

RGP