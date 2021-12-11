In light of the probative material obtained by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, a criminal judge of knowledge of Tuluá (Valle del Cauca)In the second instance, it reversed a decision of a guarantee control judge and imposed a security measure in a prison center on 17 members of the so-called ‘First Line’.

According to the accusatory body, the young people had participated in the illegal retention of three DIJIN officials of the National Police, in violent events that occurred on May 26 of this year, in the sector known as La Y, in Bugalagrande (Valle del Cauca).

The investigations reveal that the defendants today attacked the integrity of the uniformed men, they were doused with gasoline and subsequently set on fire. In addition, there is evidence of acts of torture with blunt and sharp elements; as well as the theft of endowment weapons and other personal items.

During the verifications, it was also found that the vehicle in which the officials were mobilized was attacked with Molotov cocktails and incinerated. In that sense, on August 6, the Prosecutor’s Office charged the crimes of: Aggravated homicide in the degree of attempt, aggravated torture, simple aggravated kidnapping, Qualified theft and aggravated property damage.

At the time, the guarantee control judge refrained from imposing assurance measures against those implicated. But nevertheless, the second instance judge considered that, given the seriousness of the conduct detected and the solidity of the evidentiary material collected, the members of the first line cannot remain at liberty, reason why it ordered the immediate capture so that they are secured in jail establishments.

CTI investigators have made nine of these arrests effective, they are:

Karina Reyes Varela, alias Flaca or Karina.

Jhon Deiby Castillo Murillo, alias Negro Montary.

Jonatan Sabogal, aka Vegeta.

Víctor Alfonso Tascón González, alias Calucha.

Cristian David Granada Sánchez, alias Calixto.

Miguel Ángel González Vélez, alias Care Burro.

Álvaro José Rojas Lamos, alias Piña.

Epifanio Domínguez Bolaños, alias Epifanio.

Jorge Luis Gordillo Coronado, alias Hormiga.

In Bogotá, the Prosecutor’s Office charged another 13 members of the first line

The Prosecutor’s Office, with the support of the Police, managed, on November 9, to identify the alleged members of the self-appointed front line that they had been participants in acts of terrorism as well as attacks on members of the public force in Bogotá.

The facts were revealed during a hearing in which five alleged members of this movement, whose actions occurred in the town of Suba, are prosecuted for their participation during the events of the national strike of the previous months.

The researchers have a body of evidence of videos, interception of communications, as well as statements by the victims, among which are officials injured in the confrontations of the national strike and attacked citizens.

Some of these events reported by the investigators of the Prosecutor’s Office are the blockade of a public service transport, later incinerated after intimidating the driver and its occupants, as well as the retention, and subsequent assault, of police assistants ordered by alias ‘El Gato’, one of whom was beaten for fifteen minutes before officials of the Bogotá mayor’s office

The capture of these people by the judge 28 of control of guarantees, but the defense assured that there were abuses and threats by some of the members of the Judicial Police, in charge of carrying out the arrests.

This complaint made the Judge 28 will request audiovisual material and documents to support that, indeed, the reported ill-treatment did occur.

KEEP READING:

Prosecutor’s Office formulates statement of charges against the captain who shot Dilan Cruz

Caterine Ibargüen officially registers her candidacy for the Senate for the La U party