EFE.- Hundreds of activists and family members of the 43 missing students from Ayotzinapa They protested this Sunday in the Basilica of Guadalupe, where they prayed for the end of impunity after the 87th month of the case.

The protesters toured the “Guadalupano corridor” in Mexico City with slogans such as “They were taken alive, we want them alive” and “justice, truth and punishment” to denounce that the investigation does not end despite the promises of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Upon reaching the esplanade of the Basilica of Guadalupe, the priest Raúl Vera officiated a mass in which he held the authorities responsible for the disappearance of the 43 students in 2014 in Guerrero, southern state of Mexico.

“The main responsible for the disappearance of their children are the Government of Guerrero, the municipal government of the municipalities where this crime occurred and the federal government because the Mexican Army was also in the middle”, Denounced Vera, known for fighting for human rights.

The protesters this Sunday commemorated the 87th global action for Ayotzinapa for the 43 students who disappeared on September 26, 2014, during the administration of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018).

The Peña Nieto government promoted the “historical truth” that pointed out that the students were detained by corrupt policemen in Iguala and handed over to the Guerreros Unidos cartel, which killed and incinerated them in a garbage dump in Cocula.

But The López Obrador Administration has denied this “truth”, in agreement with family members and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and its Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI), which indicated that the bodies could not be burned in that place.

However, despite the promise of the current president, the protesters on Sunday expressed their frustration at the actions of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the Army, questioned for reserving information on the case due to the alleged participation of the military.

“We pray for the authorities that they finish finding these young students. We ask God that the federal government and the state government of Guerrero do what they have to do and they are no longer mulling over the matter, “said Vera.

The protesters reiterated their complaint that it was “a state crime” in which there was collusion with drug cartels.

“The authorities moved to support organized crime, which was the one that cultivated the poppy, this is well clarified,” said Vera.

