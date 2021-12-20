Sanamente.mx .-The federal government and the state of Nayarit will strengthen the protective factors and care for people who use psychoactive substances, based on the National Strategy for the Prevention of Addictions (ENPA) Together for Peace, stated the general director of the Psychiatric Care Services (SAP), Juan Manuel Quijada Gaytan, by spearheading the reinstatement of the working table on ENPA and the National Program for the Prevention of Suicide (PNPS).

Before the State Secretary of Health, José Francisco Munguía Pérez, the specialist said that they will work in a coordinated way so that the state is a model for change in addiction care and mental health. “It will be a new public health story”, He specified.

Quijada Gaytán explained that this paradigm shift against addictions includes an additional component, which is demand. “If the use of psychoactive substances is not addressed effectively, there will be no action that is sufficient. The use of psychoactive substances is a debt of society to society“, he pointed.

The head of the Psychiatric Care Services considered that there is much to do from all perspectives so that children and adolescents do not start using and if it occurs, “we can arrive on time”To prevent it from becoming an addiction or a mental illness with the consequences that it brings.

He explained that in the work tables the topics of education, health, well-being, communication and culture will be reviewed to prevent the consumption of psychoactive substances and strengthen the mental health of children and young people from Nayarit.

The head of the National Commission Against Addictions (Conadic), Gady Zabicky Sirot, expressed that addiction care is essential for the government and the ENPA represents a change in strategy because it does not stigmatize or criminalize consumers and the protection of children is strengthened with preventive measures.

He reported that in the Health sector four transformations are carried out to bring mental health services closer to people: address addiction problems, understanding the causes that led to this situation; do more with fewer financial resources in highly specialized centers, taking advantage of medical care spaces; avoid stigma, criminalization or discrimination against those who suffer from a mental problem, and implement work schemes for each region of the country, responding to particular needs.

The general director of the National Center for the Prevention and Control of HIV and AIDS (Censida), Alethse de la Torre Rosas, said that it was urgent to change the addiction care model; For this reason, ENPA is a resilient and flexible model focused on meeting the needs of people and their communities.

No health system can be left behind in the application of this innovative model of care, because the health of girls, boys and young people is at stake; For this reason, the ENPA is the spearhead for addiction and mental health care.

The Secretary of Health of Nayarit, José Francisco Munguía Pérez, stated that this is the beginning of a process to unify institutional efforts and use all the capacities of the entity to ensure the well-being of children and young people, since the fight against addictions and taking care of mental health is a social responsibility in which we all must actively participate.

In that sense, he added that the Nayarit Health Services will participate in the care and treatment of consumers, as well as training workshops and information dissemination, among other actions.

This perspective is also focused on dignifying care for affected people and defining each of the specific actions and programs focused on addressing particular problems in each community.

At the meeting held in Nayarit, the head of the Reproductive Health Department of IMSS-Bienestar, Alonso Herrerías Alfaro, announced that the Rural Adolescent Care Centers (CARA), with a presence in the 32 states and their highly trained personnel, are joining the initiative to get more young people to overcome the problem of addictions.

