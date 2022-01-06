In China, according to a tweet from a netizen, a PlayStation store is promoting the PS5 with images of Mario Bros and Bowser, two of the great figures of Nintendo.

For years, the video game industry has experienced an intense console war where, without a doubt, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo are the most popular and the best-selling in the market.

As of today, according to information from Statista, the best-selling console is the PS2, launched in March 2000 and which, since then, has distributed more than 155 million units worldwide.

In fact, the first three places belong to PlayStation, with the PS4 being the one that is located in the second position. Likewise, within the list, Nintendo occupies the fourth and fifth position with its Wii and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Looking at it from that perspective, the war between Sony and Nintendo is one of the most intense, which is why the tweet launched yesterday, January 5, began to generate a great interaction between the tweeting community.

And, according to what the user @ZhugeEX published, he announced how a store, in Guangzhou, China, is making use of the images of Mario Bros and Bowser, two legendary Nintendo characters, to promote the latest Sony console , PS5.

However, that is not all, because, in another tweet that he shared from inside a Nintendo store, it is seen that the PS5 console is sold in that establishment, a fact that surprises, because, as we already mentioned, we are talking about two of the biggest rivals in the video game industry.

Some unique decorations in front of this PlayStation Store in Guangzhou, China. pic.twitter.com/bJVsSdyBy8 – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 5, 2022

Meanwhile at the Nintendo store… pic.twitter.com/BSCSs3Xzrv – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 6, 2022

So far, it is not known if it is a flagrant error or if, on the contrary, it is a sales strategy, although it is very likely that Nintendo will not grant permission that, in one of its stores, it is selling one of the consoles of his greatest rival.

In the same way, there has been no position on the part of any of the companies and the tweet has already gone viral, being retweeted more than a thousand times in just one day.

2020 and 2021 was the best period for Sony and its PlayStatio 5 console, which, so far, has sold more than 13.4 million units worldwide and its horizon was to end 2021 selling 14.8 million units, even taking into account the shortage in stock.

It must be remembered that confinement caused people to spend more time than they should in their homes and, in the face of the search for distractions and having new consoles on the market, it was the ideal setting for gamers to spend their time glued to television and incidentally, some of them becoming streamers.

On the other hand, we must not forget that the situation with video games in China has been very controlled by the authorities, especially for those underage gamers, for whom they have been prohibited from playing more than three hours a week and even , many titles have already been withdrawn from some online stores due to the damage that, according to reports, they generate among minors.

