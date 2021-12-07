The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Mexico and AXA Mexico Foundation announce a collaboration to promote regenerative agriculture in the Copalita-Zimatán-Huatulco (CZH) Basin of Oaxaca, Mexico. This alliance will implement the development of sustainable productive practices and promote the use of technological innovations that restore the health of agricultural soils and increase their carbon absorption capacity.

According to data from WWF Mexico, 447 localities, including indigenous Zapotec communities, live in the lower, middle and upper parts of the CZH and depend on the health of their ecosystems. In recent decades, illegal logging, deforestation and the harmful effects of climate change have caused a decrease in the quality and quantity of water in the basin and the erosion of its soils, putting the livelihoods of these communities at risk. .

During the three years that this collaboration will last, WWF and Fundación AXA México will promote the regenerative agriculture model, a practice that improves the health of soils and their carbon absorption capacity through the use of biofertilizers that favor their remineralization. In addition, this regenerative agriculture model will permeate 13 community conservation companies (ECC) located in the lower, middle and upper parts of the basin.

The project promotes the conservation of the region’s forests and takes care of the responsible use of water, favoring the flow of the Copalita River, which empties in front of the Huatulco Bays and feeds the reef located on that coast.

“Healthy ecosystems allow local communities to be self-sufficient, reduce production costs, and improve their competitiveness and livelihoods. This collaboration will promote regenerative agriculture together with the community companies of the basin, strategic allies in the conservation of this landscape.”, He mentioned Maria Jose Villanueva, Conservation Director of WWF Mexico.

The project will directly benefit 286 members of the ECC, of ​​which 151 are women, and indirectly 1,362 inhabitants of the basin. To achieve this, it will focus on five components:

Innovation and technology: train the 13 CCPs in the use of technological innovations to analyze the health and quality of soils, produce biofertilizers and compost, as well as collect forest data. These innovations include drones and soil testing equipment, rock pulverizer mills, compost turners and bio-factories. Education: promote the exchange of local, technical and scientific knowledge with the construction of a training center, the establishment of 13 demonstration plots and the organization of exchanges between students, academics, technicians and farmers. Eco-social and gender: design and carry out an analysis of family consumption and costs and sales of the 13 CCPs, and workshops to strengthen organizational structures and the gender perspective among companies. Nature: monitor water use and soil fertility and develop a treatment plan for the plot soils. Communication: generate and disseminate knowledge and lessons learned in the 13 CCPs at the regional level, through communication materials that promote the benefits of regenerative agriculture.

“Since 2019, Grupo AXA through WWF France has supported the work of conservation of biodiversity in the basin with the strengthening of 3 nurseries specialized in the production of native plants for each level of this region. Now, through Fundación AXA México, we will take the next step to support regenerative agriculture practices that allow communities to respect and care for our natural resources.“, said Ingrid cerwinka, Director of Fundación AXA México.

For 16 years, WWF has worked in this basin, conserving the biodiversity of the landscape, strengthening water governance among local actors and promoting sustainable agriculture practices, with an approach based on the participation and commitment of rural communities. This work involves women and youth as key actors for the sustainability of the projects.

DZ