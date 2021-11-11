They produce 60 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 in Mexico - Mundodehoy.com

LaSalud.mx .-The Mexican laboratory Liomont, in charge of the final formulation and packaging process of the AstraZeneca vaccine, exceeded 60 million doses manufactured at its plant located in Ocoyoacac, State of Mexico.

The plant has the highest global quality and safety standards. It is the most modern in Latin America and the first with isolator technology, guaranteeing absolute sterility of the product.

The company invests in research and technological development for the benefit of health. It has three pharmaceutical plants in the country with the capacity to manufacture drugs, recombinant proteins, and biotech drugs.

The experience, research and technological development are part of the commitment of Liomont, a proudly Mexican company with more than 80 years of experience.

