Scotiabank and Visa launched the Community It’s Me, an innovative strategy to promote a sense of belonging for all people, regardless of the ethnic group, disability, or gender expression with which they identify. The Soy Yo community is accompanied by a distinctive Visa Debit card with contactless payment technology, it also has information, educational portals and events.

In Mexico, approximately 25 million people recognize themselves as indigenous; 20 million have some kind of disability; and 7.5 million are part of the LGBT + community.

“With the Soy Yo Community, at Scotiabank we are changing the way we interact with clients, becoming even more involved in their interests and way of being. Our international experience has taught us that recognizing and embracing diversity is critical to success. That is why we want people to have the tools to feel free and proud of being themselves, and thus unleash their full potential.”, He commented Thayde Olarte, Scotiabank’s Deputy CEO of Consumer Banking.

“Universal acceptance is essential for Visa. Today, inclusion and diversity are an imperative that demands from companies the responsibility to create and make available to consumers products according to their expectations, positively impact communities with different needs and, above all, promote their development”, He commented Luz Adriana Ramirez, CEO of Visa Mexico. “Through the Soy Yo Community and the Visa Debit card, we create a more inclusive and connected digital economy for the benefit of everyone, everywhere.“

In the Soy Yo Community, customers will have access to:

Distinctive Visa Debit Card with contactless payment technology and a design chosen from more than 80 proposals in an open call. Its design reflects the connection, through empathy, between the individual and the collective to advance as a society.

Discount program in specialized stores, such as health, pets and restaurants, to name a few.

Assistance program that includes: psychological and legal attention, platform wellness with exercise routines and nutritional assistance, assistance for pets with medical or veterinary consultations at home, and assistance for the home with services such as locksmith, electricity and plumbing, among others.

Informative portal with articles and news that promote equality, respect and inclusion.

