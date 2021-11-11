Grupo Salinas, the Mexican Golf Federation (FMG) and the PGA Tour, the main US professional golf circuit for men, presented the golf tournament Mexico Open 2022, the event will be held from April 28 to May 1, 2022, in Vidanta Vallarta and will be part of the PGA Tour 2021-22 program.

The president of the FMG, Fernando Lemmen Meyer, thanked the support and encouragement of this tournament and Mexican golf, as well as all those involved in the organization of this stellar event for the sport.

At a press conference, he stated:

“We present the most important professional tournament of the FMG. This tournament that, starting next year, is going to take a spectacular turn by having the best players on the planet and being known around the world as the Mexico Open. We are very happy because they will be protagonists and serious aspirants to win so much Carlos Ortiz What Abraham Ancer and more Mexicans.“

The Mexico Open has as its origin the Mexican Golf Open, which dates back to 1944 and is considered the most traditional tournament in the country. In 2022, the merger of what was the World Golf Championship Mexico (WGC) and the Mexican Golf Open, will result in the Mexico Open.

Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer and Benjamín Salinas Sada.

In this regard, the 2020 Houston Open champion golfer, Carlos Ortiz, commented: “It is news because there will be a lot more Mexicans playing, more Latinos. It is a tournament that will grow and will support golf much more. “

For his part, world champion Abraham Ancer highlighted how positive it is to see more and more children playing golf and that they can experience a world-class event up close.

Benjamin Salinas Sada, Vice President of the Board of Directors of Grupo Salinas, said that “We are convinced of the importance of taking this type of event to other corners of the country and thereby sending a clear message; Golf is not owned by just a few, it belongs to everyone: that is what we will always defend at Grupo Salinas. “

The fact of bringing events of world significance benefits local commerce; something that stood out Ivan Chavez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta.

The Mexico Open 2022 will appear on the PGA Tour calendar for the first time as an official FedExCup event, offering 500 FedExCup points to the winner and a purse of $ 7.3 million. The 132-player field will include 12 exemptions, with at least four players from Latin America. In addition, it will offer the public new surprises, sports excellence, high-level entertainment and a great gastronomic offer.

RGP