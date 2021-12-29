At the head of the presentation of the 10 basic points that are implemented for the recovery of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador He pointed out that the objective is to use the oil for domestic consumption, stop selling crude oil and buying gasoline, and maintain fair prices for fuels.

The Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle García, reported that at the beginning of the administration the National Refining System (SNR) was operating at 32% of its capacity; This year it will close at 50% and the projection for 2024 is 86%, which will achieve self-sufficiency in the country.

To achieve this, the Madero, Salamanca, Cadereyta, Minatitlán, Tula and Salina Cruz refineries will be rehabilitated, and there will be the Dos Bocas “Olmeca” refinery; In addition, the Pemex Deer Park refinery and the Cangrejera petrochemical complex are considered.

The goal for 2023-2024 is to process two million barrels of oil per day and produce 858 thousand barrels of gasoline and 542 thousand of diesel.

Regarding the distribution of liquid hydrocarbons to the SNR, the CEO of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Octavio Romero Oropeza, reported that in November 2018, one million 190 thousand barrels were exported and 506 thousand were processed in the country; By 2021, the proportion will close at 1,019 thousand barrels exported against 714 thousand processed in the SNR.

It is projected that in 2022 the export figure will be reduced to 435 thousand barrels against one million 509 thousand processed in the country, and by 2023 there would be no exports and instead one million 971 thousand barrels would be processed, an item that will reach two million in 2024.

He added that the Agro Nitrogenized fertilizer plant (Coatzacoalcos) restarted operations in 2020 after being inactive for 21 years, and currently produces 28,300 tons per month. For its part, Fertinal (Lázaro Cárdenas) produces 65 thousand tons and is in the diagnostic phase to begin rehabilitation. Pemex will go from supplying 24 percent to 49 percent of the national demand for fertilizers.

Likewise, it reported on gas processing centers; recovery of the Campo Lakash natural gas exploitation project; recovery of the fuel market; Wellness Gas; Basification of workers, as well as attention to 659 critical safety risks for 12 thousand 789 million pesos between 2019 and 2021. Between 2022 and 2024, a plugging program will be carried out for 940 wells that are no longer productive; the foregoing, with an estimated budget of four thousand 300 million pesos.

DZ