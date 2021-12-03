LaSalud.mx .- The Ministry of Health develops a new model of comprehensive services, based on primary care to respond to the needs of older adults by putting them at the center of action, said the head of the agency, Jorge Alcocer Varela.

The institution also works on the development of a national care system and care strategies focused on the autonomy and functional independence of people, as well as on the promotion and research on aging.

During the inauguration of the sixteenth edition of the International Congress of Geriatrics “Neurology of the elderly” which was carried out virtually, Alcocer Varela announced that in order to have indicators that allow measuring the impact of care actions for aging, progress is being made in a Strategic Information System in Health, Functional Dependence and Aging (Siesde), which could be incorporated into the health intelligence system to contribute to the preservation and improvement of the quality of life and well-being of the elderly.

Secretary Alcocer Varela specified that the demographic dynamics of recent years, the decrease in birth rates and the increase in life expectancy make it clear that aging is a present phenomenon with high progression in Mexico and the world.

In our country, he indicated, the proportion of elderly people has grown more rapidly for 15 years and it is estimated that there are 14.5 million in that population sector, which represents 11% of the total population. This means that there are more older adults than there are girls and boys under the age of five.

The Secretary of Health specified that, although life expectancy grows steadily, it is not with quality, so that in Mexico there is a greater probability of aging with a disability compared to countries such as the Netherlands, Indonesia or Costa Rica.

More than half of the conditions that cause some type of functional limitation in older adults are neurological in origin, hence the need to understand the roots of these disorders and to work collaboratively.

In this sense, he highlighted the importance of this type of meeting, in which experts share their voice, ideas, proposals and actions, with the common objective of improving the care of older adults.

For his part, the general director of the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition “Salvador Zubirán” (INCMNSZ), David Kershenobich Stalnikowitz, said that the high level of the speakers in this congress, organized by the Geriatrics Clinic of this institute, guarantees to enrich the knowledge to identify the main neurological barriers of the elderly person and to develop strategies for a better diagnosis, understanding of the clinical picture and treatment of these alterations.

The president of the National College of Geriatric Medicine (Conameger), Monica Tapia Hernandez, trusted that the knowledge acquired in this congress can be applied in the practice of internal medicine.

DZ