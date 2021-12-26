Starting tomorrow and until January 1, 2022, residents of the capital and residents of other areas of the country will have to lead with increases in the price of LP gas of up to 36 cents per kilo, reported the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).

Regarding prices per liter, the increase will be 19 cents compared to the week ending this Saturday.

That is, as of December 26, the commercialization price of LP gas per kilo will be around 21.38 pesos, from 21.02 pesos, in which it was marketed until this Saturday.

Read: Gas Bienestar will conclude its arrival in CDMX in the first quarter of 2021: Pemex

In the per-liter version, the cost will go from 11.35 pesos to 11.54 pesos, the CRE detailed.

The entities that will have the most expensive LP gas, per cylinder and stationary, were Durango, with 24.82 pesos per kilogram and 13.41 pesos per liter, San Luis Potosí, with 24.55 pesos per kilogram and 13.26 per liter, Sinaloa, 24.31 pesos per kilogram and 13.13 the liter, Zacatecas, 24.79 pesos per kilo and 13.39 pesos per liter and Chihuahua, 24.19 pesos per kilo and 13.06 pesos per liter.

The municipalities that will have the highest prices are Canelas, Guanaceví, Otáez, Santiago Papasquiaro, Tamazula, Tepehuanes and Topia in Durango.

The entities that will have the lowest prices per cylinder and stationary gas in the week that will come into force are Hidalgo and the State of Mexico, where the kilogram of LP gas will be at 19.86 pesos and 10.72 per liter.

Follow the information about the economy and the business world in Forbes Central America