A group of investors plans to buy Blockbuster and relaunch it as a movie rental company on a decentralized streaming service.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Blockbuster was undoubtedly one of the most iconic companies, a movie rental service that became very powerful in various parts of the world.

To this day, the last establishment of the brand is located in Bend, Oregon, in the United States, and continues to distribute films in VHS format, this, of course, for those lovers of nostalgia and vintage who, in the years more Recently, they began to position products such as cassette, vinyl records, among many more.

And it is that, if something consumers like, it is precisely nostalgia, which is why more and more we see that brands adapt to these trends to cover a market that is becoming more important over the years.

Blockbuster’s cessation of operations occurred in 2014, thanks to the growth that today popular platforms such as Netflix had, this being the cornerstone so that others, such as Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and others, today have adhered to a market each more and more lucrative.

However, one of the great resources for marketing is nostalgia and, in that sense, the fact that a group of people now appear wanting to acquire the Blockbuster brand speaks of the importance that the vintage culture boom continues to have.

The idea is that, through a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), investors plan to buy Blockbuster for a price of five million dollars and revive it as a movie rental company on a decentralized streaming service.

“It is time to release the mark of purgatory and give it a new life. A people’s brand must be owned by the people and governed by the people. Even the name, Blockbuster, lends itself to becoming a Web3 product, “wrote BlockbusterDAO in a Twitter thread on December 25, which includes The Block Crypto.

Our mission is to liberate Blockbuster and form a DAO to collectively govern the brand as we turn Blockbuster into the first-ever DeFilm streaming platform and a mainstay of both the Web3 brands and products, but a powerhouse in the future of the film industry. Read the ?? – BlockbusterDAO (?,?) (@BlockbusterDAO) December 26, 2021

Now, what is Web3? The term refers to what, for some specialists, would be the next stage of the Internet, where the administration of the web would be carried out through blockchain technology and not by corporations, as is currently the case.

In fact, DAOs are communities that are organized through this technology, which in 2021 had a significant increase thanks to the boom in the cryptocurrency market.

Thus, according to what has been reported, the investor group is looking to raise $ 5 million or more through the sale of NFTs, money that would be used to acquire the Blockbuster brand of Dish Network.

